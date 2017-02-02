Bounce Scholar of the Week: Gisselle Elizabeth Rivera

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Gisselle Elizabeth Rivera, a 7th grader student at Ranson Middle an International Baccalaureate World School.

Gisselle has a Grade Point Average of 3.5. Her favorite subject is English Language Arts. Gisselle particularly loves to read, write and discover the stories of others and their journey. The books she enjoys reading are “Copper Sun” and “Esperanto Rising. In her spare time, Gisselle listens to instrumental music, writes, sings and finds a way to help and inspire her peers.

Her mother is her greatest inspiration because she is always nurturing, encouraging, and understanding.

Giselle also says she lives by a personal motte which is to "put God first in everything you do."

