Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A construction worker is dead after a trench collapse in east Charlotte. Reporter Alex Giles live with details at 11:00.

I hate to see the Phat Burrito closing. All the new development around Camden in Charlotte’s SouthEnd has taken all the parking, per the restaurant owner. Along with Price’s Chicken, Phat Burrito was one of the first businesses to lead the revitalization in that part of town—and, the burritos were fabulous.

A transgender woman is offended by a Union County state representative after he responded to her complaint about House Bill 2. He wrote, “I am saddened by the fact that North Carolina doesn’t provide the help you need to readjust from the mental disorder you suffer with.” Rep. Mark Brody told her, “psychiatric professionals call her condition “gender dysphoria.”

Former Charlotte Hornets star Dell Curry got to one-up his son Steph during warm-ups of the Charlotte-Golden State game. Steph, who is known for his outside shooting, zinged a pass to his dad who works on the Hornets’ broadcasts. Dell simply picked up the ball and sank a 40-foot shot proving the old adage, “Father Knows Best.”

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!