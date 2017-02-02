Police: Man killed by falling object in Charlotte construction site

A man was killed Thursday evening, according to police, when something fell on him at a construction site.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 9100-block of Vagabond Road to help MEDIC. This is in eastern Mecklenburg County.

Details are limited, but officers say something fell on the man and killed him.

Neighbors said homes are being built in the area and think the accident may have taken place at a house under construction. One neighbor told WBTV the area is normally quiet, but that was not the case Thursday night.

“We saw ambulance, and firetrucks and then police car after police car come down," said neighbor Kim Hill.

Hill said some neighbors had speculated as to what fell on the man, but that information was not confirmed.

“It’s very sad," said Hill. "We’ve never heard anything like that here and it’s just sad.”

WBTV is working to gather more information.

