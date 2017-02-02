Some schools don't have the money to get students to CIAA's Education Day

Some schools in Charlotte are struggling to find money to pay for transportation to get students to Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)'s Education Day.

Schools blame the lack of transportation on budgets, which have been tight this year, which wasn't an issue last year.

The popular event is held every year during the CIAA basketball tournaments, which are hosted in Charlotte. It offers students an opportunity to learn more about college life and sometimes college scholarships are handed out on the spot.

At the Tuesday morning breakfast meeting it was announced a lack of funding is preventing some Charlotte-Mecklenburg School groups from going to the important event.

CIAA Education Chairperson Raukell Robinson said a school has already reached out informing her about the need.

"What we are doing is recommending to schools if they know they have budget cuts that have been provided for transportation for the schools before," Robinson said. "How about having students bring a few dollars just to cover the bus?"

Robinson doesn't want students to be denied. She is asking school administrators to get creative.

"Have a coach or a teacher that has a CDL drive the bus and then we can cut down on cost that way," she said.

So far, more than 3,500 students have registered for Education Day and there is a waiting list for other students. The school district and the county will now be asked to help out.

"I am hoping any of the schools that have concern? go ahead and reach out to their principals and their administrators as well as their community partners," Robinson said.

