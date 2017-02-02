A Good News Investigation into the groundhog's alleged accuracy

Every year people all over the country gather and wait outside a log in Pennsylvania to see if the legendary rodent “Punxsutawney Phil” will see his shadow or not.

If he does see his shadow, it’s suggested we’ll have 6 more weeks of winter. This year, the groundhog suggests we won’t soon see spring.

But it’s not exactly accurate.

We did some light-hearted digging and after analyzing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we’ve discovered the rodent is wrong well over the half the time.

In the past 28 years, in fact, old Phil has only been right 13 times.

While Charlotte’s very own prognosticator Queen Charlotte fares a little better than her northern neighbor, neither are very reliable rodents when it comes to weather.

So we asked our own Lyndsay Tapases to opine on the topic of a weather forecast originating from a tree. Check out the video for a whimsical look at what we uncovered.

And send us your Good News ideas! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.