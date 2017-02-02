Produce retailers feeling the after-effects of Hurricane Matthew

Stocked shelves and action at the cash register could easily be seen as the signs of a plentiful harvest Thursday.

However, in the local landscape of fresh produce, pain is a given considering some fruits and vegetables never made it to market.

W.T Robinson is one of the best known vendors at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. He, along with other mom and pop operators who run the produce stands, say flooding following Hurricane Matthew ruined many fall and winter crops.

"When you get things under water for long periods of time, you come up with what's called water-logged,” Robinson said. ”Your sweet potatoes, they'll rot quick and you've got to get rid of them. And you know your peanuts are like, they can't stand much water."

Aime Newsome, who manages the market, has seen the hardship that Mother Nature can deliver, along with the after-effects.

It wasn't just flooding from Matthew causing a shortage near the checkout stand. Recent snow and ice also left some things that grow stranded in the fields.

"There's a lot of cold season crops that were affected. Your cabbages, your collards, broccoli, spinach,“ Newsome said.

Sweet potatoes are not coming to many outlets from the Tar Heel State. They're being imported from Mississippi, and Robinson says that adds to the stress and pain the pocketbook.

"You see how empty my tables are. A lot of stuff you just can’t get," Robinson said. "The further we have to go get to get stuff, the higher the cost."

Produce sellers at the market are hoping that the rest of this winter will be mild and that many seasonal crops can be saved.

