Phat Burrito closes its doors after nearly two decades

It came as a shock to many when the Owner of Phat Burrito, Stephen Justice, announced the restaurant was closing its doors for good on Saturday.

Started back in 1998, Phat Burrito helped in the rebirth of South End and became a local hot spot for good food.

“Probably four times a week getting the same thing. It is just sad to see it go. It has been a huge part of my life definitely,” said Matt Stevens.

Stevens has been coming to Phat Burrito since he was a young boy. He left school Thursday when he heard the news of its closing.

“I heard about it, and knew I had to get here. Try and get as many as I can before it’s gone,” said Stevens. "It is tough seeing all these historic places going down around us all at the same time.”

Hundreds of people stopped by and waited in long lines so they could grab one more meal at the South End staple.

“Since '99 I have been coming here, and it is awful that it is going away,” said Mark Smith. “It was the rebirth of this area, I believe. When they first opened Steve and them were afraid to be over here.”

Justice said he was ready to make a change and with the development across the street parking became a real problem. What used to be the home of the Common Market is now being developed into a multi-story office building.

“Only really the locals come at night because there is really no place to park. They took away the Common Market and that was a big part of our business,” said Khalon Sudler, an operating manager.

Justice said there are no plans to reopen the restaurant somewhere else.

The closing of Phat Burrito is not the first small business to close its doors recently. Within the past several years, Amos' South end has closed as well as Tremont Music Hall.

“To continue to call South End funky, edgy, and artsy - it just is not true. It has turned into something else. It is not bad, but it is what it is," said David Walters, Professor Emeritus of Urban Design.

As apartments and office buildings pop up more frequently, some wonder if the allure of South End is vanishing.

“Growth is great, but when you start to lose stuff like this you lose the character of the area that it was,” said Smith.

“It is inevitable. When a prime real estate location gets noticed and investment starts, little businesses are basically doomed," said Walters.

Justice wanted to thank all of those that supported him and Phat Burrito over the last 20 years.

Phat Burrito will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

