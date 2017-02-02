United Airlines employee charged with embezzlement

A United Airlines employee at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport was arrested and charged with embezzlement Wednesday.

Police said Djibril Diallo, a United Airlines worker, embezzled $400. A security manager reported the incident to CMPD Tuesday.

Diallo was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and given a $1,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

