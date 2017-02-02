Man charged in crash that killed 6-year-old passenger - | WBTV Charlotte

Man charged in crash that killed 6-year-old passenger

Tejada-Salguero (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police) Tejada-Salguero (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was arrested and charged in connection to a vehicle accident that left a 6-year-old child dead.

Olvin Manuel Tejada-Salguero is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Elvin Alejandro Suazo. Tejada-Salguero was previously charged with driving with no operator’s license, a red light violation, reckless driving, and misdemeanor child abuse.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Craighead Road.

Police said Tejada-Salguero ran a red light and was struck in the left side of his vehicle by a pick-up truck. Suazo, a passenger in Tejada-Salguero's van, was "not properly secured by a child restraint seat or seat belt," officers said.

Additionally, investigators said no child seat was found in the vehicle. Police said the child was a family friend of Tejada-Salguero's.

Suazo was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The child died at the hospital at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tejada-Salguero has been behind bars since the original charges were filed Friday.

There is no word on when he is due in court.

