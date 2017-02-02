Burke County man wanted for attempting to kill brother, sister-in-law arrested

A Burke County man wanted for more than a year for attempting to kill his brother and his brother's wife has been arrested, Burke County deputies announced Thursday.

Dean Yancey, 62, is accused of shooting into his brother's home on May 1, 2013. Deputies were called out to a home on Rhoney Road, where a man said his brother had shot two bullets into his home, nearly striking him and his wife.

Yancey was charged and indicted but failed to appear in court on Oct. 5. Deputies say Yancey had fled the country and was living in Ecuador. He was extradited back to Burke County and is being held without bond.

Yancey has been listed on Burke County's Most Wanted list for a year and 11 weeks.

He is charged with attempted first-degree homicide, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.