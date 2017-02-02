WBTV Speak Out Editorial: End the Senseless Violence

­

This is 14-year-old Anthony Frazier.

A month ago he was shot and killed in Charlotte.

He'd just returned from a birthday celebration with his family.

Those who knew him said he loved sports - and people.

Anthony had a bright future ahead of him...a future now, he'll never experience.

We can't just stand by and let this be our new normal.



We're barely into 2017, and there have been far too many homicides in our area. We shouldn't allow ourselves to be desensitized to these violent acts. Whether or not these killings have occurred in your neighborhood, it is *your* problem. It is all of our problem...we all live here, and the violence has to stop.



A sad fact is that most of the victims of these senseless acts have been African-American. As we enter Black History month, for the next four weeks, the WBTV editorial board will take this and other issues head on. We're looking at the problems...and successes. We have a platform to help inspire solutions.



We know the spectrum of emotions is wide when it comes to violent crime in Charlotte. Many of you are fearful and angry, while others are unsympathetic…or even apathetic. It may not always seem like it, but we're all in this together...let's not wait until the next tragedy happens to start working on solutions. And one last thing: let's keep the family and friends of Anthony Frazier - and other murder victims - in our thoughts and prayers.



