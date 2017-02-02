Man wanted in Rowan County gas station robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a gas station in Rowan County early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the man, described as a black male, went into the Speedway gas station on Peeler Road at I-85 around 3:15 a.m. and threw a red backpack at the clerk. He had his hand in his pocket as if he were holding a gun, deputies say.

The clerk put the money in the bag and the robber fled.

The robber was last seen wearing a black hoodie shirt and a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-216-8686 or Rowan County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, where callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.