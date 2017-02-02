Pair charged in Rock Hill convenience store robbery

Two people were arrested in an armed convenience store robbery in Rock Hill early Thursday morning.

Rock Hill police say they were called to an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express on Cherry Road around 12:20 a.m. The victim said as she was walking out from the back office, a suspect pulled out a gun and ordered her to walk towards the registers. The suspect emptied the cash register into a black bag and walked out.

A first responder witnessed the robbery and followed the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Stephan Abraham, and called police. Abraham reportedly called law enforcement to say he was being followed.

Deputies were able to stop Abraham, where they located a gun and a black bag filled with cash.

Diamond Cox, the 18-year-old getaway driver, was charged with failure to identify, deputies say.

Abraham and Cox are both facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.