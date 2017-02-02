Beloved Phat Burrito, which led South End rebirth, closes forever on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price, Ely Portillo and Adam Bell/Charlotte Observer) - Phat Burrito – the restaurant that helped lead the rebirth of South End 20 years ago – is closing for good Saturday, becoming the latest in a series of original businesses there to fall victim to growing redevelopment.

Owner Stephen Justice, 53, said it’s not a matter of the site at 1537 Camden Road being sold by the owner or a bigger, fancier restaurant taking over.

“It’s parking,” he said early Thursday. “Once development started going in across the street, all my parking was gone. I went from 300 (people) a day to 100. I park two blocks a way and walk here.”

That development has intensified in the past year, with a growing number of apartments and office buildings popping up along the Lynx Blue Line, which borders the back side of the restaurant.

Justice says the biggest challenge came when the 2.3 acre triangular lot across Camden Road from his restaurant, home to the Common Market, was sold to become the eight-story Dimensional Fund Advisors headquarters on the East Coast.

“Almost instantly, my parking was gone,” Justice said.

Phat Burrito is now down to a skeleton crew, with most of its staff of 20 let go, Justice said. Hours have also been trimmed back. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week.

“At 3 p.m. Saturday, we close forever,” he said.

There are no current plans to reopen the restaurant elsewhere, he added.

Phat Burrito opened in 1998 at a time when South End was in a period of rebirth. At the time, Price’s Chicken Coop was the only restaurant of note in the area. Justice came to Charlotte from Sante Fe, bringing Southwestern and Mexican influences for this fast-food, which was entirely new to Charlotte.

The property, which he says is owned by an estate, was originally home to a Greek restaurant called New Big Village Diner. When Phat Burrito came along, it was reportedly the only place in Charlotte people could buy California-style burritos. It also sold tacos, salads and quesadillas. “I had to educate people on the cuisine, including what a quesadilla is,” Justice recalled.

Phat Burrito’s ambiance fit well into the image South End was trying cultivate, hoping to appeal to younger people and newcomers who were open to more diverse and less formal lifestyles.

In addition to the Common Market’s closure, a number of other South End businesses have shuttered their doors in the last two years. Amos’ South End, a music venue near Phat Burrito, closed last year, with the owner also citing parking difficulties. Several blocks away, The Tremont Music Hall closed, and is now being targeted for a new townhouse development.

The closures are part of the area’s ongoing shift from smaller, independent – someone would say funkier – businesses, to larger and more intensive development, often backed by major out-of-town investors and funds.

Some neighborhood advocates and local business owners have worried that shift risks the vibe that drew many people to South End in first place, when the area was mainly a collection of shops and disused industrial buildings.

Ironically, Justice said in a 1999 Observer interview that the biggest obstacle he faced at the time was the restaurant’s location.

“We opened on the bad side of the tracks in the South End, and for a while, were a little worried about our safety. Most of the buildings around us are vacant. But people are really trying to clean up this area, and a lot of people are coming here to eat. That's made it safer,” he said at the time.

Justice said Thursday that he remains open to all possibilities for his next career move, and he welcomes the idea of old customers coming to say farewell.

“I’ve been doing this for 7,000 days and I’m ready to do something else,” Justice said, laughing. “I don’t mean to make light of it. I know people love the food, but like all people, I like the idea of starting a new chapter.

“I’m really humbled and I’m sincerely grateful to all the people in Charlotte how supported me.”

Word of the restaurant's closing drew swift reaction on social media.

Some were upset at the development that is forcing the restaurant to close. @juliancouncil blamed developers “for stealing all that was good in that neighborhood!" while another man tweeted, "Charlotte really does drain the soul out of everything good.”

Several people said they were glad they ate at the restaurant when they did. “Sad I'll never have another tofu taco, but we talked about exactly this! stupid development,” tweeted @AllyBFraz

And @PlanBJ lamented, "More gentrification of business. We don't value these Charlotte treasures and build to accommodate both old & new"



