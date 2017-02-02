Death investigation underway north of uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Death investigation underway north of uptown

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman's body was found behind a building north of uptown Charlotte Thursday morning, prompting a death investigation. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the death was not a homicide, and there were no signs of foul play.

The call came in around 11:54 p.m. in the 2000 block of Beatties Ford Road. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly