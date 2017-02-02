Freightliner plant tour part of Chamber's PIP breakfast

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce February Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast will feature keynote speaker Henning Bruns, plant manager of Daimler Trucks North America, and a tour of the plant. The PIP will be held on Thurs., Feb. 16, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the Daimler/Freightliner Truck Plant (Hwy. 70,11550 Statesville Blvd., in Cleveland.

The dates for the remaining 2017 PIP series are: March 16 (Agri-business); April 20 (Health Care); and, May 18 (Leadership Rowan Graduation).

The Chamber’s breakfast series averaged over 150 attendees each month during its last three seasons.

According to a Chamber news release, the PIP series is bringing top notch speakers to the community and providing high level networking opportunities. Sponsors have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region.

The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

For Power Card holders, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Feb. 14 by 5 p.m.

The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

