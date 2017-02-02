Friday is an Early Release Day for Kannapolis Schools

Friday, February 3rd will be an early release day for all KCS students. All schools will dismiss three hours early on Friday, February 3rd in order to give employees time for professional development in the afternoon.

The dismissal times for Friday, February 3rd are listed below. All schools will serve lunch prior to dismissal except for A.L. Brown High School.

?Dismissal Times on Friday, February 3rd:

KIS and KMS: Dismiss at 10:55 a.m.

Elementary Schools: Dismiss at 11:55 a.m.

A.L. Brown: Dismiss at 12:30 p.m.



McKnight Head Start: Dismiss at 11:00 a.m.

