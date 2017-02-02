APPALACHIAN STATE: Mountaineers Add 18 to 2017 Football Signing Class

Appalachian State Adds 18 in 2017 Football Signing Class

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State signed 18 student-athletes as part National Signing Day 2017 on Wednesday. Sixteen signees inked National Letters of Intent early Wednesday morning, joining a pair of early enrollees to complete the Mountaineers’ 2017 Signing Class.

“We’re extremely excited these young men have joined our program and the Appalachian Family,” App State Head Coach Scott Satterfield said. “We’ve met a number of our needs with this signing class and we’re looking for forward to seeing what these student-athletes can do on the field and in the classroom.”

App State signed another strong academic class, a group that collectively averaged a 3.47 GPA in high school.

“Academically, this is another very strong class,” Satterfield added. “We continue to try and identify top student-athletes that meet our high standards here at App. We want those kind of guys on our team.”

NOTES: Six players from South Carolina comprise a third of App’s signing class, followed by four each from Georgia and Florida, and three from North Carolina…The class features four DBs, three linebackers, two defensive linemen, two running backs, and one quarterback…Five signees – including all three WRs – played QB at some point in high school…OL signee Joe Hartung is from the same high school as App great and NFL WR Armanti Edwards…Signee Ryan Huff was the first signee at 7:04 a.m.

2017 Appalachian State Football Signees (Feb. 1, 2017)

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown

High School

Time Signed

Gage Blackston

OL

6-4

280

Savannah, Ga.

Benedictine Military

7:36 a.m.

Zeke Brandle

DL

6-5

250

Forest City, N.C.

Chase

8:32 a.m.

Peyton Derrick

QB

6-2

185

Conway, S.C.

Conway

8:49 a.m.

Tim Frizzell

LB

6-1

215

Knoxville, Tenn.

Hardin Valley Aca.

8:34 a.m.

Noah Hannon

OL

6-2

260

Greer, S.C.

Greer

7:06 a.m.

Daetrich Harrington

RB

6-0

175

Douglasville, Ga.

Alexander

8:19 a.m.

Joe Hartung

OL

6-4

250

Greenwood, S.C.

Greenwood

7:48 a.m.

Thomas Hennigan

WR

6-2

210

Greensboro, N.C.

Northwest Guilford

7:58 a.m.

Jake Henry

WR

5-11

170

Cantonment, Fla.

J.M. Tate

8:20 a.m.

Ryan Huff

DB

6-1

195

Athens, Ga.

Cedar Shoals

7:04 a.m.

D'Marco Jackson

LB

6-1

205

Spartanburg, S.C.

Broome

8:53 a.m.

Shaun Jolly

DB

5-10

170

Stone Mountain, Ga.

Stephenson

7:08 a.m.

Steven Jones

DB

5-10

180

Rockingham, N.C.

Richmond Senior

8:03 a.m.

De'Vonta Smith

RB

5-11

185

Brooksville, Fla.

Central

7:12 a.m.

Demetrius Taylor

LB

6-1

215

Miami, Fla.

Northwestern

8:26 a.m.

Malik Williams

WR

5-11

180

Chester, S.C.

Chester

7:39 a.m.

Early Enrollees

D'Andre Hicks

DB

5-10

160

Punta Gorda, Fla.

Charlotte

Jermaine McDaniel Jr.

DE

6-3

235

Dillon, S.C.

Dillon

