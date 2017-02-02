APPALACHIAN STATE: Mountaineers Add 18 to 2017 Football Signing Class

Appalachian State Adds 18 in 2017 Football Signing Class
BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State signed 18 student-athletes as part National Signing Day 2017 on Wednesday. Sixteen signees inked National Letters of Intent early Wednesday morning, joining a pair of early enrollees to complete the Mountaineers’ 2017 Signing Class.
“We’re extremely excited these young men have joined our program and the Appalachian Family,” App State Head Coach Scott Satterfield said. “We’ve met a number of our needs with this signing class and we’re looking for forward to seeing what these student-athletes can do on the field and in the classroom.”
App State signed another strong academic class, a group that collectively averaged a 3.47 GPA in high school.
“Academically, this is another very strong class,” Satterfield added. “We continue to try and identify top student-athletes that meet our high standards here at App. We want those kind of guys on our team.”
NOTES: Six players from South Carolina comprise a third of App’s signing class, followed by four each from Georgia and Florida, and three from North Carolina…The class features four DBs, three linebackers, two defensive linemen, two running backs, and one quarterback…Five signees – including all three WRs – played QB at some point in high school…OL signee Joe Hartung is from the same high school as App great and NFL WR Armanti Edwards…Signee Ryan Huff was the first signee at 7:04 a.m.
2017 Appalachian State Football Signees (Feb. 1, 2017)
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown
High School
Time Signed
Gage Blackston
OL
6-4
280
Savannah, Ga.
Benedictine Military
7:36 a.m.
Zeke Brandle
DL
6-5
250
Forest City, N.C.
Chase
8:32 a.m.
Peyton Derrick
QB
6-2
185
Conway, S.C.
Conway
8:49 a.m.
Tim Frizzell
LB
6-1
215
Knoxville, Tenn.
Hardin Valley Aca.
8:34 a.m.
Noah Hannon
OL
6-2
260
Greer, S.C.
Greer
7:06 a.m.
Daetrich Harrington
RB
6-0
175
Douglasville, Ga.
Alexander
8:19 a.m.
Joe Hartung
OL
6-4
250
Greenwood, S.C.
Greenwood
7:48 a.m.
Thomas Hennigan
WR
6-2
210
Greensboro, N.C.
Northwest Guilford
7:58 a.m.
Jake Henry
WR
5-11
170
Cantonment, Fla.
J.M. Tate
8:20 a.m.
Ryan Huff
DB
6-1
195
Athens, Ga.
Cedar Shoals
7:04 a.m.
D'Marco Jackson
LB
6-1
205
Spartanburg, S.C.
Broome
8:53 a.m.
Shaun Jolly
DB
5-10
170
Stone Mountain, Ga.
Stephenson
7:08 a.m.
Steven Jones
DB
5-10
180
Rockingham, N.C.
Richmond Senior
8:03 a.m.
De'Vonta Smith
RB
5-11
185
Brooksville, Fla.
Central
7:12 a.m.
Demetrius Taylor
LB
6-1
215
Miami, Fla.
Northwestern
8:26 a.m.
Malik Williams
WR
5-11
180
Chester, S.C.
Chester
7:39 a.m.
Early Enrollees
D'Andre Hicks
DB
5-10
160
Punta Gorda, Fla.
Charlotte
Jermaine McDaniel Jr.
DE
6-3
235
Dillon, S.C.
Dillon
