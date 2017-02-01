WINTHROP UNIVERSITY: Eagles Beat Radford 8-61 in Men's Basketball

RADFORD, VA— Winthrop captured its national-leading 10th road win of the season with a 81-65 victory at Radford, Wednesday evening in the Dedmon Center.

Winthrop improves to 17-5 on the year and remains in a three-way tie for first place in the league at 9-2. The loss drops Radford to 9-14 overall and 4-7 in the Big South. The Eagles are back in action on Saturday when they host Campbell at 2 p.m.

Radford opened up the second half 6-for-6 from the field and overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 43-43 with 16:40 remaining. However, the Eagles responded by outscored the Highlanders 23-9 over the next nine and a half minutes to open up a 14-point lead with 6:59 to play. Radford got within six points with 4:35 left after Ed Polite Jr. hit two free throws, but Bjorn Broman countered with a three for a 69-60 lead as the Eagles held on for the win.

The Eagles spread the scoring out during the 23-9 run between Roderick Perkins (4), Bjorn Broman (3), Anders Broman (5), Joshua Davenport (6), Xavier Cooks (2) and Keon Johnson (3).

Johnson led the Eagles with 23 points while Anders Broman and Bjorn Broman combined for 28 as each finished with 14. They combined to go 6-for-11 from behind the arc. Winthrop shot 50 percent from the floor in the game and was 10=for-24 from three. Davenport scored nine points off the bench to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Radford even started the second half 8-for-11 from the field, but the Eagles held strong and the defense stepped up and held the Highlanders to just 4-for-18 to finish the game.

Polite Jr. led the Highlanders with 21 points while Christian Bradford added 14 points. Radford finished the game shooting 36 percent from the floor (2-for-19 behind the arc).

Winthrop jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over the first two minutes of the game. The lead moved to double-figures after an Anders Broman three put the Eagles on top 23-12 with 8:09 left in the half. The lead continued to hover between 9-12 points until around two minutes left in the half. Winthrop led 34-23 but Radford chipped away to make it an eight-point game at the break, 38-30.

The Eagles shot 48 percent in the first half while holding Radford to 31.4 percent and 0-for-8 behind the arc. Radford did get eight of its points from offensive rebounds, but neither team scored off a turnover in the first 20 minutes as they combined for a total of seven.