GARDNER-WEBB UNIVERSITY: Runnin Bulldogs Beat Fighting Camels 80-68 in Men's Basketball

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Laquincy Rideau scored 21 points and dished out seven assists to lead Gardner-Webb to an 80-68 road win at Campbell Wednesday night.

It was the second win away from home in a row for Gardner-Webb (13-11, 6-5 Big South), who led by 16 points at halftime (43-27) and by as many as 22 points in the second half to split the regular-season series with the Fighting Camels (11-12, 4-7 Big South).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs showed efficiency on offense for the second game in a row, averaging 1.212 points per possession in Gore Arena. The ‘Dogs shot a sizzling 57.1 percent from the floor (28-of-49) and knocked home 8-of-12 shots from long range (66.7 percent) in the win.

Gardner-Webb also shot above 70 percent from the charity stripe for the third-straight game – making 16-of-19 (84.2 percent) on the evening.

The two teams traded baskets for much of the early going until Rideau made a layup with 12:30 left in the opening half to give Gardner-Webb the lead for good. That was part of a larger 17-5 run that put the Runnin’ Bulldogs up 31-18 after Rideau sank a three with 4:58 left in the half. GWU closed the half with another spurt, going up 43-27 at the break after a late triple from D.J. Laster. That shot capped an 8-0 run to close the half for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb added to its lead out of the locker room, extending its run to 13-0 to grow the lead to 48-27 before Campbell counter attacked with a 10-0 run of their own – cutting the GWU lead all the way down to 11 with 14:45 to play.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs had another big run in store, however, going on a 17-6 spurt to seize control of the game for good. A Rideau free throw was the capper, putting the ‘Dogs up 65-43 with 7:45 left to play.

Campbell had a late flurry with the game out of reach to cut the margin to 80-68 by the final buzzer.

Rideau was sensational from the lead guard spot, finishing 6-of-10 from the floor (2-for-2 from deep) and an effective 7-of-8 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, but did not record a steal for the first time in 13 games.

Tyrell Nelson finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Liam O’Reilly came off the bench to net 11 points and five rebounds. Laster (nine points) and Brandon Miller (eight points) also chipped in with nice efforts off the bench. Jamaal Robateau also had nine points.

Campbell shot 24-of-55 (43.6 percent) from the field and made 12-of-15 from the free throw line, but managed to make just 8-of-23 shots from long range (34.8 percent).

Chris Clemons scored a game-high 25 points, but needed 24 shots to reach that total. Shane Whitfield and Marcus Burk each scored 13 for the Fighting Camels.

Gardner-Webb will be back in action on Saturday, February 4, hosting Longwood at Noon in Paul Porter Arena. The game will be televised live by the American Sports Network (ASN), with Evan Lepler and Ralph Patterson calling the action.