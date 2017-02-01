QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Smoke Coker 114-77 in Men's Basketball

Royals Torch Cobras on the Road

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team moved to 20-1 on the year and 14-1 in South Atlantic Conference play after defeating Coker College, 114-77. The loss gives the Cobras a 7-14 record on the season, and a 4-11 record in the league.

Queens, who currently ranks No. 4 in the DII Media Poll and No. 7 in the NABC Poll, was led by Daniel Camps who totaled 18 points. Todd Withers added 17 points, while both Ike Agusi and Mike Davis totaled 14 points each. Jalin Alexander added 13 points, and Jared Hendryx recorded 12 points. Daniel Carr also reached double-figure scoring with 11 points. Withers led under the glass with eight rebounds.

Shooting 52.9-percent from the floor, the Royals were able to build a 30-point lead over the Cobras by halftime of tonight’s game. Coker struggled shooting just 28.6-percent in the opening half. Following a 10-10 tie at 12:53, Queens scored 14 unanswered points to lead 24-10 with 10:25 on the clock. Another run soon followed as they scored 10 more consecutive points to move ahead by 21, 36-15, with 5:27 left in the half. The margin would grow to as much as 32, 57-25, before the horn sounded sending both teams to the locker rooms with the Royals holding a 57-27 advantage.

The Royals continued their stellar play into the second half extending their lead to as much as 39 on a few occasions before the end of regulation. Queens finished the game with a 58.7 field goal percentage to score the most points in a single game this season. They also shot 50-percent from the three and 78.9-percent from the foul line. Additionally, the Royals outscored Coker, 50-18, in the paint, and converted Coker’s 28 turnovers in to 38 points.

Jake Barrett and Miguel Priest led the Cobras with 19 points apiece. Nathan Lemke added 14 points.

The Royals will return home to Curry Arena to celebrate homecoming against Brevard College on Saturday, February 4. The Royals defeated the Tornados in their first meeting back in December, 88-51. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

