JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Union

Robert Davis Scores 24 in JCSU's 71-59 Loss at Virginia Union



Richmond, Va. -- (Feb. 1, 2017) – Johnson C. Smith University junior guard Robert Davis scored a game-high 24 points but it was not enough, as Virginia Union downed the Golden Bulls 71-59 in a CIAA men's basketball game at Barco-Stevens Hall on Wednesday night.



Davis, from West Friendship, Md., finished 11-of-19 from the field and 2-of-7 from long range for the Golden Bulls. Fellow junior teammate Gabon Williams (Charlotte, N.C.) scored 14 points while senior forward Christian Williams (Chesapeake, Va.) had eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.



Collectively, JCSU shot 43.1% (25-of-58) from the field and just 22.7% (5-of-22) from three-point range.



For the Panthers, John Mitchell had 18 points while teammates Ray Anderson and Tavon Mealy finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Panthers managed a 42.9% (27-of-63) effort from the field and a 25% (3-of-12) outing from long range.



In the first half, neither team could take a significant advantage early, as JCSU built their largest lead, eight points (23-15) at the 10:36 mark on a Davis layup. VUU would chip away at the JCSU lead, eventually tying the game at 27-27 on a Kory Cooley three-pointer with 3:29 before halftime.



VUU would go on to stretch the lead to 35-28 after two Tavon Mealy free throws with 52 seconds remaining and would take the 35-29 lead into halftime.



In the second half, VUU would gain their largest lead of 16 points (47-31) with 15:44 remaining after a dunk from John Mitchell. JCSU would then claw back, going on a 20-7 run to close to within 54-51 with 9:11 remaining after another Davis layup. VUU would respond by pushing their lead back to 66-53 with 4:09 left. JCSU would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way, with VUU eventually taking the 71-59 win.



The loss drops the Golden Bulls to 8-13 overall and 4-7 in CIAA play while Virginia Union improves to 18-5 and 10-1 in CIAA action.



JCSU jumps back into CIAA Southern Division play this Saturday, Feb. 1 with a 4:00 p.m. road game at Fayetteville State.

K.C. Culler

Sports Information Director

Johnson C. Smith University