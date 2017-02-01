JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Women Fall in Richmond

No. 7 Virginia Union Deals JCSU Women a 67-53 Defeat



Richmond, Va. -- (Feb. 1, 2017) – Seventh-ranked Virginia Union used a big second quarter en route to a 67-53 win over the Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball team at Barco-Stevens Hall on Wednesday evening.



The Panthers (19-1, 10-1 CIAA) held JCSU to just 33.9% shooting and forced 21 turnovers in the win. After JCSU led 16-14 after the first, VUU outscored the Golden Bulls 25-15 to take the lead for good. JCSU was able to close to within 43-39 at the 1:57 mark of the third quarter after a Kendall Adams (Opelika, Ala.) basket. VUU would then score four straight points to carry the 47-39 lead into the fourth quarter.



In the fourth, JCSU could get no closer than 10 points the rest of the way as VUU went ahead by as many as 18 points at 65-47 with 2:59 to play.



VUU’s Brittany Jackson scored a game-high 25 points while teammate Lady Walker added 16. The Golden Bulls got a team-high 13 points from freshman guard Malia Rivers (Pageland, S.C.). Rivers finished 4-of-10 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. Senior teammate

Anika Jones (Shelby, N.C.) had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds on the night.



JCSU falls to 15-6 on the season and 8-3 in CIAA play. The Golden Bulls will return to play on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a CIAA Southern Division road matchup with Fayetteville State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.



K.C. Culler

Sports Information Director

Johnson C. Smith University