Baby maced

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Violent protests tonight at the University of California Berkeley over a scheduled speech by conservative Milo Yiannopoulos who works as an editor for Breitbart. His speech was canceled but students clashed with police and refused to leave. The same thing happened last week for a Yiannopoulos speech at UC Davis.

A baby was accidentally maced during a fight at the Transit Center. As two men were fighting, a woman used mace to stop it, but sprayed a baby who was rushed to the hospital.

On my Crime Stoppers investigation, see if you recognize a convenience store robber’s voice. Police hope voice recognition, coupled with the fact he was using an “old school” revolver and not a semi-automatic pistol during the robbery, may lead them to a suspect.

Looks like Groundhog Day will be the last of the spring-like weather this week. After tomorrow, Eric Thomas says a cold front will lower temperatures by 20 degrees. Enjoy it while you can.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!