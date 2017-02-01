Baby maced

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Violent protests tonight at the University of California Berkeley over a scheduled speech by conservative Milo Yiannopoulos who works as an editor for Breitbart. His speech was canceled but students clashed with police and refused to leave. The same thing happened last week for a Yiannopoulos speech at UC Davis.
A baby was accidentally maced during a fight at the Transit Center. As two men were fighting, a woman used mace to stop it, but sprayed a baby who was rushed to the hospital.
On my Crime Stoppers investigation, see if you recognize a convenience store robber’s voice. Police hope voice recognition, coupled with the fact he was using an “old school” revolver and not a semi-automatic pistol during the robbery, may lead them to a suspect.
Looks like Groundhog Day will be the last of the spring-like weather this week. After tomorrow, Eric Thomas says a cold front will lower temperatures by 20 degrees. Enjoy it while you can.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Neil David Krasnigor 57, is charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female.More >>
Neil David Krasnigor 57, is charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female.More >>
Parker’s older brother Preston was diagnosed with the same cancer just six weeks after he was, and his father is fighting the genetic cancer, too.More >>
Parker’s older brother Preston was diagnosed with the same cancer just six weeks after he was, and his father is fighting the genetic cancer, too.More >>
While the core of this storm system has passed, a pattern of sharply cooler air will entrench the Carolinas through the weekend and linger for much of next week.More >>
While the core of this storm system has passed, a pattern of sharply cooler air will entrench the Carolinas through the weekend and linger for much of next week.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina.More >>
The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina.More >>