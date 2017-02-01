Second person dies in Chester County crash

A second person involved in a Chester County crash Wednesday night has died.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Catawba River Road (U.S. 21), near Mineral Springs Road.

Highway Patrol says a 2013 Kia crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2007 Chrysler. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia went to the hospital, where they later died.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.