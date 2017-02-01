Fight on moving school bus under review in Cleveland County

A recent fight on a school bus from Shelby Middle School was caught on camera.

It’s unclear when the fight happened, but the video was posted on Facebook Tuesday. It has since been removed from the site.

The video shows two students trading blows on the moving school bus. The fight lasts at least 30 seconds while the bus is still moving. The bus appears to come to a halt at a railroad crossing and the video ends. It is unknown if any students involved in the fight sustained serious injuries.

It is also unknown what roads the bus was traveling on when the incident occurred.

Phillip Glover, Chairman of the Cleveland County School Board, confirmed Wednesday that the incident was under review.

Glover said board members are not authorized to give out details pertaining to such situations, but did confirm that the Cleveland County Schools administration and the transportation director are reviewing the incident.

Glover said all Cleveland County school buses are equipped with cameras so a recording of the situation will be reviewed. He said school system officials will make sure the bus driver followed the correct procedures in handling the incident.

Shelby residents told WBTV they were curious as to why the bus didn’t stop sooner during the fight.

“It’s pretty shocking, actually. I’m very surprised that there wasn’t an immediate stop of the bus and I feel like the bus driver should have resolved that immediately,” said parent Angela Butler.

Parents said they think the bus driver’s response needs to be evaluated following the incident.

“You’ve got proper procedures, bus evacuation safety that you’re supposed to follow,” said Quawona Hill, a parent who said she teaches in Gaston County.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.