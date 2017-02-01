Crime Stoppers: Police trying to ID robber by voice

Robberies at convenience stores is commonplace. Often, police have good surveillance video that exposes a crook's likeness.

But at an Express Mart on East Woodlawn, it's not the face police hope you recognize - it's the voice.

At 8:45 p.m. on a Friday a gunman bolts through the door.

Immediately, he's got a gun on the clerk and is shouting, "Give it up, give it up! C'mon give it up! Open the cash register, open the cash register! Okay, hurry up, hurry up!"

It sends the clerk to his knees in fright.

"Open it up before I shoot you in your [expletive] head, right now," the crook yells. "Hurry the [expletive] up."

CMPD Detective Tori Roddey says the bandit sounds, "pretty panicked and desperate."

"Don't do anything stupid, don't do anything stupid," the robber warns the clerk. "Hurry up!"

The clerk is so shocked that he struggles to punch in the code to open the electronic register.

"When somebody's pointing a gun at you, threatening to shoot you in the head, being able to punch in those numbers to get the cash register open is pretty hard," said the detective.

After the threat to shoot, the crook actually cocks his gun. We noticed it's a revolver - kind of "old school" compared to more of the semi-automatics we usually see robbers use.

"We're hoping the voice recognition as well as the clothing and the revolver is enough for somebody to maybe have a clue as to who this might be," Roddey said.

Although he's wearing a mask, he's described as about 5'10" tall and 185 pounds.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you think you know him. There is reward money up to $1,000.

