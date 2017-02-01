Preservation is the goal of one community during Black History Month

In the woods behind a construction site near Monroe Road and Galleria Boulevard in Matthews, North Carolina, developers have their eyes on the future, while preserving an integral part of the past.

Harvey Boyd of Matthews has a deep connection to what many consider to be sacred soil. Somewhere in a vandalized and overgrown cemetery is the final resting place of his grandmother, Nelly Tetter.

She was born in 1844.

“So that means an awful lot to say I’m able to be an African American and find my roots,” Boyd said. “She was a slave, but she died a free lady."

Larry Whitley is Matthews' first and only African American town commissioner, and he is among those supporting developers who are adding the amenity of preservation to what’s known as the old Renfro cemetery.

“Fix it up, take an x-ray to make sure they find where all the potential bodies were, and fence it,” Whitley said.

Preservation is part of a rezoning plan submitted by the Taft Development Group, which is planning to build apartments.

Chances are you may have heard the name Harvey Boyd, because he is the artist who designed the official seal of Mecklenburg County more than 50 years ago.

Touching his roots is a quest of self-discovery.

“This is an opportunity for us to reaffirm that we’re important, that black lives and black deaths do matter”, Boyd said.

Town officials in Matthews are expected to vote on the redevelopment plan later this month.

