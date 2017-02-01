Report: Bacon reserves at a 50-year low. Before you panic, watch this

It might be the only commodity that causes even more panic than gasoline... yes, it’s bacon.

According to a report from Forbes.com, the Ohio Pork Council says the United States' bacon reserves are at a 50-year low. The same report suggests Americans are demanding the national treasure faster than farmers can produce it.

While that news might strike fear in the hearts of millions of bacon lovers, we found some very good news.

Natalie Veres operates Grateful Growers Farm in Lincoln County. She told us the price of commercially-produced bacon is on the rise, but not so for bacon produced by small farms like her own.

“There are a lot of local farmers they can get these products from. We’re not going to manipulate the price like the commercial producers. That’s just not how small-scale farms do business,” Veres said.

We talked to bacon lovers to get their take on the impending doom. Check out the video to see some hysterical bacon reactions.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.