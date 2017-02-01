Drive-by shooting on Hovis Rd nothing new for area, neighbors say

Police said the drive-by shooting near a daycare and after school building Tuesday evening on Hovis Road in northwest Charlotte was not random.

"I was in the house at the time but I heard the shooting" said neighbor Monique Jones, who added that it's "customary" to hear gunshots in the area.

Neighbor Joshua Parrish said he was walking home.

"And the next thing you know I just hear shooting," he said. "I really didn’t see. I seen a car. I saw bullets too so I ran."

Lt. Andy Royston of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said "one of our officers on patrol heard some gunshots, observe the subject shooting at a vehicle into another vehicle, attempted to stop that vehicle however they fled the scene. We were unable to get them stopped."

No one was hurt. Police said the victim has not been fully cooperative.

For neighbors in the area, trouble is nothing new.

"A week before New Year’s Day there was a shooting on my street and they shot about 100 rounds," said Donte McClam. "My car actually had a bullet hole in it. My a.c.unit also had a bullet hole in it."

McClam, who lives three blocks from the scene of Tuesday's drive-by shooting added, "I actually had to drop down to the floor and lay on the floor and call 911."

WBTV asked CMPD what issues are officers seeing in the neighborhood.

"Not really shots fired - probably one to two percent of the neighborhood is causing problems for everybody," Lt Royston said. "We have a lot of established residents in the neighborhood - good people who work hard everyday and again it’s a very small percentage that’s driving the crime in the area."

Lt Royston said "drug sales is still kind of bad, violent crime: aggravated assaults, of course, fights. That type of thing."

Police said in cases such as Tuesday's shooting, they need the victim to speak up.

"We try to get the victim’s help. The victim was here. The victim saw what happened and knows the circumstances around the crime and we really rely on them to give us their side of the story and also from other witnesses in the neighborhood" Lt Royston said.

McClam, whose house was shot at weeks ago, said "I just think that less people need to have arms because obviously people are shooting for nothing and somebody can get hurt. My daughter wasn’t in the house and luckily if that a.c unit wasn’t in the house somebody could have gotten hurt."