Mixed reaction to Ringling Bros. final shows in Charlotte

Over the next four days, the Ringling Brothers Circus will have it's final eight shows ever in the Queen City. Shows will run from Wednesday night until Sunday.

The circus has been on a farewell tour since they announced they were lowering their tents for good at the beginning of the year. The circus has been coming to Charlotte for years, but the final show will be Sunday.

“Let's go back to when I was 12 years old and my mom took me to see the circus in Baltimore, Maryland,” said Clarence Gale. “All children should have the chance to experience the greatest circus on the earth.”

A steady stream of people were purchasing tickets at the Spectrum Center for the show on Wednesday.

“Just for nostalgia reasons, we wanted to see it that last time and we wanted our son to have the experience of seeing the circus before it is gone,” said Alexis Drye. “I wish they would continue with it, but I understand why they cannot move forward with it, unfortunately.”

For years, many people would come out to watch the animals be marched through the streets of uptown.

“If it was not the last time, I would have probably waited for another time when they came around,” said Don Peru. “It is kind of like bring the zoo to Charlotte in a sense, because we do not have a zoo in Charlotte.”

However, there is just as many people that believe the circus should have closed long ago.

“People think that we are entitled to see these animals, when really that is not the case. What we should be teaching our children is that these animals deserve their freedom,” said Kristen Moyer, an animal rights activist.

Moyer, along with dozens of others, will be protesting on Sunday before the final show in Charlotte just as they have every year the circus has come.

“We do not intend to shame anyone, we do not intend to be difficult. It is just a way to ask people to think twice," said Moyer.

For years, the circus has come under fire from animal rights groups. Last year they stopped using elephants, and after that ticket prices and demand plummeted, forcing them to close this coming May.

“They definitely should not be in that environment just for our entertainment, because people have gotten hurt in the past,” said Peru.

Opinions are split on the topic, but everyone will say goodbye to the circus in their own way.

“I am going to have some tissues. I may cry a little bit, but once I get a beer, it will be alright,” said Gale.

“There are still circuses that travel with animals, so this is not over yet. It is a great step and it shows the changing tide,” said Moyer.

Moyer is currently working with city council to try and have them approve a ban on animal performance shows.

