Three people seriously injured in crash on Albemarle Road

Three people were seriously injured in a vehicle crash in east Charlotte Wednesday.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Albemarle Road near Nathanael Green Lane. Medic said three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victims' names have not been released.

Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

