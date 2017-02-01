Black males suspended in CMS ten times more than white males

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) is taking a look at its latest suspension numbers.

During the 2015-2016 school year, 13,209 black male students received a short-term suspension compared to only 1,191 white male students. In the 2014-2015 school year, 12,461 black male students were suspended and only 1,159 white students suspended for one to ten days.

"When I see those numbers, I know that there is definitely a bias between black male students and white male students. The data proves it," Future LEADERS Executive Director Dee Rankin said.

Rankin deals with CMS students daily through his after school program. He said he talks to the students about staying out of trouble, but said sometimes a black male student says he gets suspended while a white student doesn't get suspended for doing the same thing.

"It makes me upset," he said. "It makes me feel like our kids don't have a chance. They become discouraged and they understand that the system is almost fighting against them."

CMS Superintendent Ann Clark is responding to the suspension numbers.

"CMS remains committed to addressing minor incidents with alternatives to suspension," Clark said. "That help address poor behaviors while keeping students in school and learning."

CMS School Board member Dr. Ruby Jones is also reacting to the disproportionate suspension numbers between black and white students.

"It's of major concern to me," Jones said. "It tells me that we are not doing some things right."

CMS did start an implicit bias training for school administrators and teachers so they could treat and punish students the same. But Rankin thinks it’s not working, or people aren't taking the classes.

"I don't think that black students are acting out that much more in schools than their white counterparts," Rankin said.

Some educators think the school system is not doing a good job addressing the needs of black male students. They say it's all hands on deck to address these numbers.

"Strategic look at former task force," Jones said. "Have some conversation, get these experts. Go deep into 'why.'"

Other educators think if suspension numbers would reveal what students got suspended for, that would detail in black and white if students are getting suspended for fighting or disobeying a teacher.

