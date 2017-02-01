Democrats file bill in attempt to repeal House Bill 2

The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina.More >>
The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina.More >>
The law states if a student, under the age of 16, has at least 10 unexcused absences and the parent has been non-compliant, the school district has the right to issue a criminal complaint against that parent.More >>
The law states if a student, under the age of 16, has at least 10 unexcused absences and the parent has been non-compliant, the school district has the right to issue a criminal complaint against that parent.More >>
A maintenance worker said he was compacting the trash last Thursday morning when he saw the trash bags with blood seeping out.More >>
A maintenance worker said he was compacting the trash last Thursday morning when he saw the trash bags with blood seeping out.More >>
Whitney Ann Weathers, 25, was given an active prison term of three to eight years after pleading guilty to one count of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and four counts of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.More >>
Whitney Ann Weathers, 25, was given an active prison term of three to eight years after pleading guilty to one count of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and four counts of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.More >>
Since March, Lancaster neighbors have seen three murders in the area, and the killers are all still on the run. Neighbors say this violence is becoming something they have gotten used to.More >>
Since March, Lancaster neighbors have seen three murders in the area, and the killers are all still on the run. Neighbors say this violence is becoming something they have gotten used to.More >>