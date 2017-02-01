Democrats file bill in attempt to repeal House Bill 2

Four North Carolina Democrats have filed a bill in the Senate in an effort to repeal the controversial House Bill 2.

Senate Bill 25 was filed Wednesday with the North Carolina General Assembly, given the short title of "Repeal HB2."

The bill is sponsored by state senators Jeff Jackson (D – Mecklenburg), Angela Bryant (D – Halifax) and Floyd B. McKissick, Jr. (D – Durham). Mecklenburg County Democrat Joyce Waddell is also listed as a sponsor of the bill.

Last year, the North Carolina General Assembly convened a one-day special session to pass legislation, known as House Bill 2, which required individuals to use the restroom corresponding to the gender listed on their birth certificate in public facilities.

The bill was the state's response to a non-discrimination ordinance pushed through by the Charlotte City Council in early 2016 which required businesses to allow people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.

In December, another special session was called by the General Assembly in an effort to repeal HB2, but the legislation failed in the Senate and was not considered in the House.

That state law remains in effect, despite months of turmoil and controversy since its passage.?

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.