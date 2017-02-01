Men wanted in robbery of Gastonia business

Two men are wanted in the armed robbery of a Gastonia business Saturday.

Gastonia police say the men robbed the Tobacco Emporium on East Ozark Avenue just after 2 p.m. Police say the clerk was struck in the face with a gun several times during the robbery. The robbers took cash from the register and fled the scene on foot.

Both were wearing coats and hats.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-836-0041 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

