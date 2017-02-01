Which N.C. towns beat Charlotte to be on list of nation’s romantic restaurants?

The Fearrington House Restaurant made the list of “most romantic restaurants in the nation” Fearrington House Restaurant

A survey released this week of the nation’s most romantic restaurants (just in time for Valentine’s Day) didn’t include a single site in Charlotte, opting instead to include restaurants in Raleigh and even Pittsboro.

Yeah, that’s right: Pittsboro’s Ferrington House Restaurant made the list, with its “antiques, luxurious fabrics, original artwork and fresh flowers.”

And Raleigh made the list twice!

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, is responsible for this injustice, having compiled the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2017.

It says the list reflects the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews, submitted by verified OpenTable diners from all 50 states.

Seven restaurants from N.C. made the list and not one is even close to Charlotte.

The list is dotted with restaurants located on “picturesque properties and eateries showcasing cozy dining rooms with incredible ambience,” said a statement from OpenTable.

“These winning restaurants understand that sharing a delicious meal is a universal rite of courtship at any stage of a relationship,” said a statement from Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s honorees excel at setting the table for romance.”

2017 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

Fearrington House Restaurant – Pittsboro, North Carolina

Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina

Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina

The Dining Room-Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina

The Little Dipper – Wilmington, North Carolina

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge Inn – Blowing Rock, North Carolina

