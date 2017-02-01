Which N.C. towns beat Charlotte to be on list of nation’s romantic restaurants?

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) -
A survey released this week of the nation’s most romantic restaurants (just in time for Valentine’s Day) didn’t include a single site in Charlotte, opting instead to include restaurants in Raleigh and even Pittsboro.
Yeah, that’s right: Pittsboro’s Ferrington House Restaurant made the list, with its “antiques, luxurious fabrics, original artwork and fresh flowers.”
And Raleigh made the list twice!
OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, is responsible for this injustice, having compiled the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2017.
It says the list reflects the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews, submitted by verified OpenTable diners from all 50 states.
Seven restaurants from N.C. made the list and not one is even close to Charlotte.
The list is dotted with restaurants located on “picturesque properties and eateries showcasing cozy dining rooms with incredible ambience,” said a statement from OpenTable.
“These winning restaurants understand that sharing a delicious meal is a universal rite of courtship at any stage of a relationship,” said a statement from Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s honorees excel at setting the table for romance.”
2017 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
Fearrington House Restaurant – Pittsboro, North Carolina
Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina
Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina
The Dining Room-Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina
The Little Dipper – Wilmington, North Carolina
The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge Inn – Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Circa 1886 – Charleston, South Carolina
Alexander’s – Roanoke, Virginia
Antebellum – Flowery Branch, Georgia
Arabellas Italian Ristorante – Winter Haven, Florida
Arielle’s Country Inn – Sellersville, Pennsylvania
BakerStreet – Fort Wayne, Indiana
Bertrand at Mister A’s – San Diego, California
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio
Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, Virginia
Bistro San Martin – Arlington, Washington
Boulevard Bistro – Elk Grove, California
Byrd and Baldwin Bros. Steakhouse – Norfolk, Virginia
Café Central – El Paso, Texas
Café Matisse – Rutherford, New Jersey
Cafe Renaissance – Vienna, Virginia
Carlos’ Bistro – Colorado Springs, Colorado
Chef’s Table at the Edgewater – Winter Garden, Florida
Chez François – Vermilion, Ohio
Chez Nous French Restaurant – Humble, Texas
Chimney Park – Windsor, Colorado
Christopher’s World Grille – Bryan, Texas
The Chop House – Multiple Locations
Coldwater Cafe & Catering – Tipp City, Ohio
Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida
Cygnus 27 – Grand Rapids, Michigan
Daniel’s Restaurant – Hamburg, New York
Del Alma – Corvallis, Oregon
Don’s Pomeroy House – Strongsville, Ohio
Edgewood Restaurant – Stateline, Nevada
El Gaucho – Tacoma, Washington
The English Grill at Brown Hotel – Louisville, Kentucky
Firefly – Panama City Beach, Florida
Flagstaff House – Boulder, Colorado
The Flatiron Cafe – Omaha, Nebraska
Fleurie – Charlottesville, Virginia
Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas
Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, New Jersey
Gabriel’s Restaurant – Sedalia, Colorado
Gardner’s – Olympia, Washington
Geja's Café – Chicago, Illinois
The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant – Middleburg, Virginia
Gracie’s – Providence, Rhode Island
Harry’s Restaurant – Manhattan, Kansas
The Hobbit – Orange, California
Hugo’s Cellar-Four Queens – Las Vegas, Nevada
Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm – Holicong, Pennsylvania
The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia
Jackson’s Steakhouse – Pensacola, Florida
Jillian’s – Palm Desert, California
Joshua Wilton House – Harrisonburg, Virginia
Katherine’s Steakhouse – Mesquite, Nevada
L’Auberge Chez François – Great Falls, Virginia
La Cocina International Restaurant – St. Augustine Beach, Florida
La Cremaillere Restaurant – Bedford, New York
Latitudes – Key West, Florida
Le Cep – Fort Worth, Texas
Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse – Tulsa, Oklahoma
The Melting Pot – Multiple locations
Michel’s at the Colony Surf – Honolulu, Hawaii
Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
Montalcino Ristorante Italiano – Issaquah, Washington
Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse – Charenton, Louisiana
Nick and Nino’s Penthouse Steakhouse – Springfield, Illinois
The Old Inn On The Green – New Marlborough, Massachusetts
Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio
Over the Moon Cafe – Tacoma, Washington
Penrose Room-The Broadmoor – Colorado Springs, Colorado
Pepper Tree Restaurant – Colorado Springs, Colorado
Perry Street Brasserie – Galena, Illinois
Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
Primavista – Cincinnati, Ohio
Quiessence at The Farm at South Mountain – Phoenix, Arizona
The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro – Columbus, Ohio
The Restaurant at Convict Lake – Mammoth Lakes, California
Restaurant Iris – Memphis, Tennessee
Rey’s – Raleigh, North Carolina
Ristorante Massimo – Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York
Sedgley Place – Greene, Maine
Ski Tip Lodge – Keystone, Colorado
Sky’s Restaurant – Grand Forks, North Dakota
Sonoma – Princeton, Massachusetts
St. Martin’s Wine Bistro – Dallas, Texas
Stables Steakhouse – Terre Haute, Indiana
The Steakhouse at Harrah’s-Harrah’s Reno – Reno, Nevada
The Studio, An Artistic Dining Experience – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Tempo Dulu – Portland, Maine
TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone – Verona, New York
V.Mertz – Omaha, Nebraska
Vernon’s Speakeasy – Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico
Vintage Tavern – Suffolk, Virginia
Wally’s Desert Turtle – Rancho Mirage, California
Yono’s Restaurant – Albany, New York