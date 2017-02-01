Sandra Steen: 'Justice for Daddy has been served now'

Sandar Steen speaking with WBTV and The Salisbury Post immediately following the announcement of the verdict. (David Whisenant-WBTV)

For three and half weeks Sandra Steen sat with family members in the Rowan County Superior Courtroom watching as her son, Jeff Steen, was tried for the murder of her father, J.D. Furr, and for nearly killing her.

On Wednesday, Jeff Steen was found guilty on all counts, including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

RELATED: Man accused of beating grandfather to death, attacking mother found guilty

PREVIOUS: 911 call played for jury in trial of man accused of killing grandfather, assaulting mother

“Justice for daddy has been served now," Sandra Steen said. "I’m glad it’s over. It’s been three and half weeks of reliving November 5 over and over everyday and I’m just real tired and I’m ready to moved on now.”

November 5, 2013, was the night that Jeff Steen beat his 87-year-old grandfather to death with a garden hoe and left him in the yard of his farm on River Road in eastern Rowan County.

That same night, Steen came up behind his mother and put her in a choke hold in an attempt to kill her.

Prosecutors said that Jeff Steen stood to inherit the farm if his grandfather and mother were out of the picture.

When Sandra Steen was discovered the next morning she was suffering from a skull fracture and hypothermia. Her recovery has been steady, but will never be complete.

“It’s fairly good. It’s fairly good," Steen said. "I have balance issues and I can’t get out here in the Spring. It bothers me because I can’t smell the flowers and stuff like I used to. I have to be real careful when I eat. Sometimes, because my throat was damaged, all the ligaments in my throat were damaged, sometimes I have trouble swallowing.”

Sandra Steen expressed relief that the trial was over, but when asked how hard it was to watch her son be tried for murder, she replied that his choice led to these results.

“Yeah, but on November 5th he forgot that I was his mother and we all make choices and he made a choice that he’s got to live with," Steen said. "I have to live with it because I’m on disability and I have to live with the choice he made and so he’s got to live with it too.”

She also expressed her gratitude to prosecutors and detectives for their work on the case, and to friends and family for their faithful support.

“I think they done a wonderful job. I’m so proud of them, they stayed with it and didn’t let go of it.," Steen said. “We’ve held it up by having our friends, our dear friends have held us up and there’s so many that have called and said they were praying, and that has been an encouragement and hope…and just knowing that God is in control.”

The next phase in the process will be for Jeff Steen to be sentenced. It is thought he will receive life without parole for the first-degree murder conviction.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.