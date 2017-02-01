Sandra Steen: 'Justice for Daddy has been served now'

Since March, Lancaster neighbors have seen three murders in the area, and the killers are all still on the run. Neighbors say this violence is becoming something they have gotten used to.More >>
Since March, Lancaster neighbors have seen three murders in the area, and the killers are all still on the run. Neighbors say this violence is becoming something they have gotten used to.More >>
The Blanchard’s give credit to the care team at Sanger for sending Tim home with the vest that would ultimately save his life.More >>
The Blanchard’s give credit to the care team at Sanger for sending Tim home with the vest that would ultimately save his life.More >>
Parker’s older brother Preston was diagnosed with the same cancer just six weeks after he was, and his father is fighting the genetic cancer, too.More >>
Parker’s older brother Preston was diagnosed with the same cancer just six weeks after he was, and his father is fighting the genetic cancer, too.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to serve a warrant to 33-year-old Crystal Lynne Newton Monday. Deputies say they spotted Newton as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Kathy Road.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to serve a warrant to 33-year-old Crystal Lynne Newton Monday. Deputies say they spotted Newton as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Kathy Road.More >>
Alicia and I worked hard on getting the right information out. You guys then shared it. Lots of families contacted Alicia.More >>
Alicia and I worked hard on getting the right information out. You guys then shared it. Lots of families contacted Alicia.More >>