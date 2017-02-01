Man wanted in Charlotte investigation

A man is being sought by homicide detectives in an ongoing investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police describe the man as being around 30 years old with a bald head and a large build. He may have a scar on his face and be wearing sunglasses.

The man was believed to be in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in early January.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

