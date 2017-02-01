Woman gets more than five years prison as habitual felon

Melanie Ann Pruitt of Salisbury was convicted on January 31 in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony habitual larceny and she admitted to her status as a habitual felon, according to a news release prepared by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Judge Casey Viser sentenced Pruitt to a minimum of 66 months to a maximum of 92 months in prison.

On March 21, 2013, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Marshall’s clothing store in reference to a larceny. The loss prevention officer reported that Pruitt took clothes from the store valued at $86.91. When the loss prevention officer confronted Pruitt, she attempted to run, but was apprehended soon thereafter. Pruitt initially provided officers a false name.

Pruitt had previously been convicted of four misdemeanor larceny convictions, making her eligible for felony habitual larceny. In addition, Pruitt had previously been convicted of two separate counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of cocaine.

Rowan County District Attorney Cook stated that “she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the Salisbury Police Department in holding Pruitt accountable for her criminal conduct.” Cook stated “her office identified Pruitt as a repeat offender at an early stage and her sentence was enhanced accordingly.”

