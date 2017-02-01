Three-year-old boy found wandering across North Main Street

An alert driver noticed a three-year-old boy walking across North Main Street in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, the driver stopped the car near E. Steele Street and was able to take the child's hand and wait by the side of the road. The driver called police.

A few minutes later, the driver and police noted that a woman had come out from a nearby house and was calling out a name and appeared to be looking for someone.

The woman noticed the child and ran over to where they were standing.

Officers said the child's mother told them that she had gone to put a younger child in bed and that the three-year-old had gotten out of the house.

DSS was notified. No charges were filed in the case.

