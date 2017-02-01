Traffic stop leads to recovery of drugs and stolen gun

A Charlotte man is accused of having a stolen gun after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in Salisbury.

According to the report, a Salisbury Police officer stopped a gray Mazda at the intersection of Partee and Monroe Streets just after 3:00 am.

The officer stopped the car after noticing that the license tag was expired.

Five men were inside the car, including Rodney Devon Evans of the 5500 block of Chasewind Drive in Charlotte.

When officers searched the car they found two bags containing a total of 24.4 grams of marijuana in a cup holder. A .45 handgun that police determined had been stolen from Charlotte was found in the glove box.

Evans was charged with one count of possession of stolen goods, one count of felony carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of misdemeanor drug possession. Bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.