Teen charged with multiple car break-ins in Kannapolis

Austin Blake Jenkins, 16, of Unity Church Road in Mooresville, has been charged with several felony counts related to break-ins of cars in the Kannapolis and Mooresville area.

According to the arrest warrants, Jenkins also broke into a home on Watson Court in Mooresville at night while the home was occupied, taking a camera lens, an Apple pen, three Texas Instruments calculators, Under Armour shoes, a basketball, an Ozark Trail flashlight, a Patagonia backpack, a North Face backpack, a Quick Silver backpack, a Nikon camera bag, and a Samsung laptop computer.

Jenkins is accused of taking items from several cars on Freeze Road and Smith Road, including a wallet, sunglasses, Social Security card, medical supplies, a handgun, cash, and other items.

The break-ins occurred during January over several days.

Jenkins is charged with one count of felony first degree burglary, eight counts of felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, one count of felony larceny, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, and one count of larceny of a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000.

