Burke County Public Schools employee fired after being charged with child sex crimes

A Burke County Public Schools custodian was terminated after being charged with soliciting a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child.

Timothy Matthew Shelnut, a second-shift janitor at East Burke Middle School, was fired Tuesday following his arrest.

Burke County deputies said the alleged offense did not happen on school grounds and did not involve a Burke County student.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the arrest came after detectives followed up on a tip. Shelnut was picked up, he said, before any meeting happened with the online minor.

The Burke County Sheriff's office has made several arrests in the past two years on similar charges. A special team investigates the cases and has plenty to do, said the Sheriff.

"We are only limited by manpower," Whisenant said.

Whisenant said the best firewall to protect children from crimes perpetrated online is the parents.

"They need to be checking computers their kids are using," he said.

Carla Smith has a son at the school where the janitor worked. She said she makes it a point to check computer histories and be aware of what her son is looking at online.

Jennie Frye said her family just got a computer a year ago and she is just now learning what to look for.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call the Sheriff's Office.

Shelnut, meanwhile, went before a judge on a first appearance Wednesday morning. He requested and did get a court-appointed attorney. His next court date, a probable cause hearing, was set for February 22.

"We would like to assure parents that the employee’s second-shift schedule would have limited his interaction with students, and we understand that the suspected offense took place on the former employee’s personal time. Our pre-employment process does include a thorough background check and once employees come to work with us, we take any tips or suspicions of improper conduct very seriously and address them immediately," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said.

Shelnut had been with the school system since June 2013.

The investigation into the case is continuing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.