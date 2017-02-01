Trio arrested after officer nearly struck with dirt bike

Three people have been charged in a dirt bike racing incident where an officer was nearly struck with one of the bikes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to a reckless driving report on Caps Hill Mine Road at Milan Road where dirt bikers were racing. When officers attempted to get out, one of the suspects attempted to strike an officer with a dirt bike, CMPD says.

Bobby Abraham, 27, Mark Monds, 23, and Kevin Jackson, 40, were all charged for their involvement in the case.

Abraham was charged with resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Monds and Jackson were charged with flee/elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger.

The trio was arrested Tuesday.

