Driver killed in crash near Charlotte's South End

A driver was killed in a crash near Charlotte's South End early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 32-year-old Jon Robert Guthrie was driving a 2000 Volvo 960 Station Wagon when he crashed at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

It happened around 12:07 a.m.

Police believe Guthrie struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle, which then slid through the intersection and struck a utility pole. Medic pronounced Guthrie dead on scene.

Police believe speed was a factor and say Guthrie was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other people of vehicles were involved.

It is unknown if alcohol played a role.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169.

