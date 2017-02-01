Police ID man accused in robbery, shooting at NW Charlotte convenience store

Police have identified a man who was arrested in a northwest Charlotte convenience store robbery and shooting Wednesday morning.

According to police, 31-year-old Karvon Hart robbed the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of W. Sugar Creek Road and fired one round inside of the store. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a customer was hit in the foot after Hart fired the gun at the floor.

The customer was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Responding officers said the suspect fled the scene and officers set up a perimeter and attempted to track the suspect with the help of a K-9 team. He was found at a nearby hotel and his gun was found with him.

