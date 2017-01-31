Mt. Holly car break-ins caught on camera, thief being sought

Multiple attempted car break-ins in Mt. Holly were caught on camera.

Mount Holly Police Chief Roper said the incidents happened around 4 a.m. Monday on Eastwood Drive and only one of the break-ins was successful.

Tony Adkins talked with WBTV about how his surveillance cameras on his home caught the images of the thief.

“Who would of thought, you know, a camera would have got that much footage and it would become what it is now,” Adkins said.

He was referring to his video that was posted on Facebook by a neighbor. Police also shared it to see if someone in the community could identify the person responsible.

Debra Pack, whose car was broken into, was the one who posted the surveillance video on Facebook. It's led to over 40,000 views.

Debra said the community is always looking out for each other, but the break-ins have put everybody on edge.

Adkins was able to get a picture of the suspected truck and the license plate, which he sent to Mt. Holly police.

Police said the individual in the photos is a person of interest and the Mt. Holly Police Department is asking if you know any information about this individual to contact them at 704-827-4343.

