The fight begins

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court Justice nomination tonight. Now comes an expected donnybrook of a political fight-- which started before the choice was made as Democrats announced they would filibuster the confirmation process no matter who.

We’re seeing a new rendering of what Memorial Stadium could look like if it’s turned into a Major League Soccer arena. Marcus Smith-- the president of Speedway Motorsports... officially submitted a bid for the Queen City to get an M-L-S team, but did so without monetary support from the City of Charlotte.

If you drive I-77 where they’re building the new toll lanes, you had to wonder when this would happen—a suspected drunk driver drove into a construction zone and hit five workers. All five workers were taken to the hospital. The driver is charged with DUI.

Just saw the Buick commercial for the Super Bowl starring Cam Newton—very cute with the pee wee football players. See ya Sunday, Cam.

