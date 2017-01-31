Man shot, seriously injured in Gaston County

A man was shot and seriously injured in Gaston County Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Carpenter Street in Dallas. Police said a man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said that as of 9 p.m. they had not named any suspects. They have not given a possible motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.