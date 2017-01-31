Shots fired into car near school in northwest Charlotte

Police are investigating a situation where shots were fired into a car right across the street from a school in northwest Charlotte Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hovis Road and Wildwood Avenue in Charlotte according to the CMPD. Johnson Mini School II is located right near the intersection.

Police said shots were fired from one vehicle into another. An officer was in the area when the shooting happened and chased the suspect vehicle, but the car got away.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Employees at Johnson Mini School II, which runs an after-school program, said they were walking children between buildings when the shots were fired.

Neighbors in the area are not happy with the violence.

“Crime is everywhere, but I did not realize it was going to be in our backyard,” said neighbor Clendon Ramseur.

Ramseur said he heard the shots, but hopes he won’t hear any more in the near future.

“I hope that police and the community get together and bond so things like this don’t happen,” said the neighbor.

Police have not given out any vehicle description or suspect description.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.